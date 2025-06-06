League One club reveals approach from Rotherham United for coach Dale Tonge

Dale Tonge in his playing days with Rotherham United

FORMER Rotherham United player Dale Tonge is being linked with a return to the club to work with manager Matt Hamshaw.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His current employers, Peterborough United, say the Millers have made an approach for the 40-year-old coach, who played for them more than 150 times between 2007 and 2013.

Tonge has also worked in the club’s Academy with Hamshaw.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “Rotherham have made an enquiry but there is a compensation figure in Dale’s contract which hasn’t yet been met as far as I know. The chairman and the manager have been dealing with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonge, born in Barnsley, was assistant manager at his home-town club when they won promotion to the Championship in the 2018-19 season.

He was appointed first-team coach at Posh by former boss Grant McCann in 2022 and kept on when current Posh boss Darren Ferguson succeeded him at the start of 2023.

Hamshaw has been assembling a new off-field team following his appointment as Rotherham manager in April.

He brought in former Rotherham favourite Richard Wood as first team coach last month and Ross Burbeary also returned as head of medical science.

Current assistant Andy Warrington is expected to revert to being goalkeeper coach at some point, freeing up space for a new number two.