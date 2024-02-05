Dearne & District celebrate Baz Lowe's penalty spot winner against AFC Phoenix. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

It took a 55th minute penalty from Baz Lowe to separate Dearne and Phoenix in a tight contest at Brinsworth on Saturday that ended with the visitors still 13 points clear at the top.

The Goldthorpe club have already applied for promotion to the Northern Counties East League, as have Dinnington Town.

Unbeaten in four months, they stay joint second with Doncaster City after seeing off Hatfield Town 8-1 at Phoenix Park.

Dearne & District's Bailey Lowe (left) and Aston Thompson tussle.

Cameron Evans’ early goal set them on their way and Jordan Turner struck twice before half time – one a penalty.

He finished the match with five in all. Evans added a second and Justin Circuit also scored.

Kiveton Miners Welfare remain in the lower reaches after a 3-2 home defeat to Chesterfield Youth. Solly Limb and Abiodun Olukoton netted the replies.

On Saturday, Dearne go to AFC Bentley, Dinnington are at Glapwell and Kiveton head to Hatfield Town. Phoenix host Harworth Colliery.

Hassan Daud wins a header for AFP Phoenix.

Saturday’s Northern Counties East League action saw Maltby Main pipped 1-0 up at Pickering Town and with nearest rivals AFC Goole winning, the Miners are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premier Division.

Division One strugglers Swallownest earned a creditable 1-1 draw at Louth Town, Ethan Fretwell netting the equaliser.