Late shows set up Rotherham United Women for FA Cup test
Sheffield FC provided a stern test last Wednesday but the Millers dug deep to force the 90th minute own goal that salvaged a 2-2 draw.
Sunday’s match against Stamford ended with the same scoreline following a pulsating display which saw Rotherham come from two goals down.
Late goals from sub Caitlin O’Callaghan – just 25 seconds after coming onto the field – and Amy Dawson rescued a deserved point for the Millers at a rainy Roundwood.
O’Callaghan finally broke Stamford’s resistance with 15 minutes to go, seizing on a loose ball to lash home.
And Dawson brought the Millers level on 83 minutes as she cleverly volleyed in from 20 yards to secure a deserved point.
Rob Hilton’s side are still waiting for their first win in the East Midlands Regional Women’s League’s Premier Division in four attempts but performances are on an upward curve.
Attention switches to the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday for the visit of Chesterfield FC Women. Kick-off at Roundwood is at 2pm.
RUWFC’s principal club sponsor, TMG Mortgage Network, meanwhile, is celebrating three years since launching.
Club chair Jamie Noble presented the company's directors with a special cake at the AESSEAL New York Stadium to mark the occasion.
TMG reaffirmed their commitment to RUWFC this summer and their logo can be seen on the front of this season's home shirt.
"We appreciate their continued support in helping the club to progress and promoting the growth of women's football,” said Jamie.
