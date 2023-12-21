​THE wraps have finally come off a book marking 100 years of schools football in the Don and Dearne area.

Frank Barlow and Geoff Salmons with the Barlow-Salmons Shield at the Totty Cup book launch: Pic by Julian Barker

The Totty Cup – a Century of Schools Football in the Don & Dearne Area 1923-2023 celebrates the centenary of the popular competition.

The trophy was originally donated to the Dearne Association by a Goldthorpe Picture House proprietor, Russell Totty, in the 1920s.

Originally it was a senior school competition but is now a primary school competition which is still going strong to this day.

Two of the players from the 1960’s, Frank Barlow and Geoff Salmons, donated a trophy for those schools knocked out in the early rounds, the Barlow-Salmons Shield, which is also covered in detail in the book.

Frank and Geoff were at the launch of the new publication at Pettits in Mexborough this week.

Running to 220 pages, it features 350 players from the Dearne, old team photographs, local talents who have gone on to play at elite level, and more.

There are also interviews with the likes of Brian Blessed, the Mexborough-born actor and explorer who played in the Totty Cup in his youth.

The book has been written and researched by Chris Brook and Steven Penney.