Rotherham United recruit Joe Rafferty. Picture by Jim Brailsford

EXPERIENCED defender Joe Rafferty has become Rotherham United’s second new recruit of the summer – and another new arrival is expected in the next 24 hours.

The 30-year-old right-back will be joining on a two-year contract at the end of his contract at Portsmouth this summer.

Liverpool-born Rafferty (30) was schooled at his home-town club.

He won Republic of Ireland youth honours before a seven-year stint at Rochdale where he won a promotion to League One.

Preston North End paid a fee to take him to Deepdale in 2019 and he made more than 60 appearances before moving down to Portsmouth in 2022.

After underling two surgeries in his first season there, Rafferty established himself as a regular last term but despite turning out 42 times as Pompey won League One, he has been allowed to move on.

It was a disappoint to the player, who said in a recent interview that he would have been the “right person” to play right-back for the club in the Championship.

Instead he will make a new start in South Yorkshire alongside striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who is rejoining the Millers after seven years away.