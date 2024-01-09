FREE-scoring striker Jessie Broadhurst ended 2023 in fine form and is looking to keep up the momentum as Rotherham United Women look to bring last year’s strong form into 2024.

Jessie Broadhurst. Pic by Jim Brailsford

The 21-year-old, who notched her first ever FA Cup goal in a 3-2 win over Long Itchington in October, has eight goals so far in her first season with Rotherham United Women.

Her total includes four in a week as she doubled up against both Notts County and Handsworth in December.

The delighted forward said of her recent run: “It feels amazing. Scoring goals is my job.”

Jessie Broadhurst at centre of goal celebration. Picture by JULIAN BARKER

Broadhurst’s December haul included a rare headed goal, which she admitted she had enjoyed, adding: “I think I always get underestimated because I’m quite small.”

That header was a last-minute winner in a 2-1 victory for the Millers’ Reserves at Handsworth, and Broadhurst said: “It was crazy when that went in – everyone just went wild.”

Reflecting on the season so far, Broadhurst said joining the Millers had met her expectations but she was keen to push on.

“My aim was always to score goals,” she said. “Scoring in the FA Cup was the biggest highlight.

“I’ve never played in the FA Cup before and it obviously was the cherry on top of our win.

“My hope for 2024 is to just continue scoring goals and helping the team out and for the team to continue to be successful and pushing our way up the table.”

Broadhurst has forged an understanding with strike partner, Milly Colford, most notably when a backheel assist from Colford set Broadhurst up for a vital goal at Notts County in December.

“We really work fantastically together,” said Broadhurst. “We link up well and play some balls for each other and that’s paid off against Notts County.”

Has she set herself a target?

“Last season, I scored 17 for my old team so my goal is to score more than that.”

The Millers, fourth in the East Midlands Regional Women’s League, face a big start to the new year at home to leaders Lincoln United at Roundwood on Sunday.