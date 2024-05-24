Moving on...Jamie Lindsay. Picture by Jim Brailsford

MIDFIELDER Jamie Lindsay has announced his departure from Rotherham United.

The Scot was out of contract this summer and had been in talks about a new deal.

Writing on social media, he said: “Thank-you to everyone who has played a part in my five memorable years as a ‘Miller’, staff, team-mates and fans.

"Two League1 promotions and three years in the Championship, we’ve been able to create special memories together.

"Wishing everyone involved all the very best for the future.”

Defensive midfielder Lindsay (28) was brought to Rotherham from Ross County for a fee of around £200,000 in 2019 by Paul Warne.

He won the respect of supporters with his hard-running, combative style and scored eight goals in 167 games during his time at the club.

The prospects of his departure have increased since the turn of the year, when he was the subject of interest from Wrexham, and he slipped out of the first team picture in April.

Lindsay’s last appearance was the 1-0 home defeat to Plymouth on April 5.

Steve Evans’ arrival as manager in the weeks since resulted in the news that the club had begun contract negotiations with the player.

Lindsay becomes the 17th member of last season’s playing group to move on in what amounts to a major clear-out in the wake of relegation from the Championship.