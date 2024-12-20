It's a Rome return for Rotherham United Women's Alesha Gale

Alesha Gale of the England Colleges team

​ANOTHER trip to Rome is beckoning in the new year for a talented footballer.

Alesha Gale, from Rotherham United Women, is going to Italy in March to play in an invitational tournament for the England Colleges team just a year after winning the event there with the national team.

"We stay for four days and play a game each day,” said Alesha, who is studying business, law and criminology at Thomas Rotherham College.

"I know from last year that apart from the the football it’s a good experience. On one of the days we get to go and have a look around Rome, which will be great to do again.”

Alesha Gale scoring for Rotherham United Women at AESSEAL New York Stadium earlier this year. Picture by Julian Barker

Alesha featured in another match for the Colleges team this week against Independent Colleges at the FA complex at St George’s Park in Burton Upon Trent.

The latest call-up is another feather in the cap of the young forward, who helped her club team win two pieces of silverware last season. A change of formation has seen her playing as an attacking midfielder for Rotherham rather than as an out and out forward.

She explained: "When I got picked for England Colleges last year I went to two different trials but this time I only had to go for one because I’ve been involved before.

"It’s great to be selected and we get a cap and a name on the back of our shirt, which we get to keep."

Alesha was in good form again last weekend, scoring a hat-trick in a 9-0 league win away to Basford United.

Lexie Butterworth also scored three and there were goals for Bethany Howarth (2) and Amanda Millar.

Rotherham finish 2024 placed fourth in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division.