Moving on: Viktor Johansson.

ROTHERHAM United have said a final goodbye to Viktor Johansson.

It was announced tonight that the stopper will be joining Stoke City for an undisclosed fee upon the opening of the summer transfer window.

The news of Johansson’s departure has been expected for months, with the Swede’s eye-catching performances over the last season-and-a-half marking him out as one of the best stoppers in the Championship.

Johansson’s contract ran until the end of next season but it is believed to have contained a release clause which has been triggered.

Viktor Johansson: set for new start at Stoke City.

One of the most popular Millers of recent times, the Swedish international leaves after four good years in South Yorkshire which culminated in him showing his gratitude to supporters before the last match of the season against Cardiff City when he paid for the first 600 customers through the door at the Cutlers Arms on Westgate to enjoy a pint on him.

Sheffield United and Derby County were among a host of clubs linked with Johansson but it is Stoke, managed by Steven Schumacher, which is his next destination. He underwent a medical with the Potters yesterday.

Johansson played 135 times across his four seasons and was twice Rotherham’s Player of the Year.

On joining Stoke, he said: "I share the ambitions of the club and it’s a journey I really want to be part of, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Steve Evans: busy summer ahead.

Stoke’s sporting director, Jonathan Walters, added: “As one of the standout performers in the league last year, Viktor adds quality but just as important as the talent is the character we are introducing to the dressing room.”

Speaking after the game against Cardiff, Millers manager Steve Evans had predicted a swift departure for Johansson, saying it would be a “life changing” move for him.

Replenishment of the goalkeeper ranks will be among the boss’s priorities.

Two more new players are expected in next week to add to striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who re-joined the Milles on a two-year deal on Wednesday.

It is the start of a busy summer as the club embarks on a summer re-build.

A total of 11 players, plus five loanees, have departed this month and Evans would ideally like to get some quick transfer business done.

“We need a little bit of good fortune fortune going forward with our signings,” he said.