"Touch and go" as Rotherham United trio fight for fitness

By Paul Davis
Published 21st Aug 2024, 22:27 BST
Rotherham United winger Joseph Hungbo. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United winger Joseph Hungbo. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United winger Joseph Hungbo. Picture: Jim Brailsford
JOE Hungbo is leading the race among Rotherham United's injured players to be fit for the weekend as the Millers chase their first victory of the new League One campaign.

The winger is a doubt for Saturday's visit to Wycombe Wanderers along with fellow summer signings right-back Joe Rafferty and centre-half Sean Raggett.

But he is the one over whom Rotherham have most hope in their mission to climb the table after a loss and a draw in their opening two league games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They're improving,” assistant boss Paul Raynor said. “They might be touch and go for the weekend.

Rotherham United winger Joseph Hungbo. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United winger Joseph Hungbo. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United winger Joseph Hungbo. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Joe Hungbo has probably got more chance than the other two guys. They're all desperate to be out there. They're big players for us.”

The trio, who are all likely starters when fit, are back on the grass and were working out at the club's Roundwood training base on Wednesday while the rest of the squad were off.

“Hopefully by Thursday there's been more progression and they can rejoin the main group,” Raynor said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hungbo picked up an ankle knock on opening day at Exeter City while Rafferty hurt his groin in the same match. Raggett suffered a knee twist in the game after, against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup.

Related topics:Sean RaggettLeague OneWycombe Wanderers