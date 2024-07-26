Tony Stewart and Paul Douglas talk Rotherham United budgets and the hope for next season
The spineless manner of the Millers' surrender stunned the club's owner who had been anticipating a second season of survival in the higher division.
However, the appointment of Steve Evans as manager has renewed his enthusiasm and there have been 12 summer signings, with more recruitment still to come.
“Last year was, literally, the highest player budget in the club's history,” said chief operating officer Paul Douglas.
“It didn't work, unfortunately, but that hasn't stopped Tony committing us to a very, very healthy League One budget this year.”
Rotherham have been promoted from the third tier in all of their four attempts: in 2014 when Evans was in charge in his first spell and then in 2018, 2020 and 2022 under Paul Warne.
In April, Stewart turned to Evans, the man who had led the club so successfully a decade ago, after becoming totally disenchanted with what he saw under Matt Taylor and then Leam Richardson.
“The season had the largest investment that I've ever put into the club and the board expected a lot to follow,” the chairman said.
“I think I'd lost the will to live halfway through. It was just unreal. I've always said, we're in the entertainment business. I want to be entertained, I want the fans to be entertained. I can only apologise for what was displayed. It wasn't ‘my’ football.”
Evans and director of football recruitment Rob Scott have struck up an effective relationship and Stewart has high hopes for next term when the Millers will be aiming for third-tier promotion number five.
“Steve and Rob hit the ground running and very early on (in the close season) we were recruiting players,” he said. “I think we can be optimistic about doing well. How well, I don't know.”
