Evans has been named as ‘manager'’ with the club jettisoning the ‘head coach’ title under which Richardson operated during a four-month stay that was ended by his sacking earlier today.

Until Richardson's December arrival, the club had always conducted first-team affairs with a manager at the helm.

It took a month to bring Richardson to New York and Rotherham said they had used that time to plan a restructuring of their operation.

Rob Scott, now director of football recruitment at Rotherham United.

That involved Richardson being head coach and working with a director of football, which was also a newly-created position.

The role duly went in January to Rob Scott who had been head of recruitment and kept hold of his talent-identification responsibilities in the revamp.

Today, it was announced that Scott would retain the place on the board he was given in the switch but would now be 'director of football recruitment'.

It coincided with news that Evans was returning to New York for a second spell after winning two promotions, from League Two to the Championship, with the Millers a decade ago.

The Advertiser understands Rotherham had already reconsidered whether a director of football was the way forward and that Scott has been back focusing mainly on recruitment for several weeks.

He has recently been in Holland watching matches.

Meanwhile, Evans will have the task of trying to add another League One promotion to his CV following the Championship relegation suffered earlier this month by the squad he is inheriting.

The Millers have paid compensation to take him from third-tier Stevenage who are sorry to see the departure of the man who guided them out of League Two last season and had them in play-off contention in the division above for most of this term.

Their chairman, Phil Wallace, said: “We are a totally different club from two years ago and we will start the recruitment process immediately to give us the best chance of continuing to improve on and off the pitch.

“Steve will always be welcome at The Lamex (Stadium) as far as I’m concerned and it’s been a privilege to work with him.”