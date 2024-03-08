Sean Morrison offers ray of hope for injury-hit Rotherham United
The availability of the centre-half, who has missed the last two matches after suffering the injury in training at Roundwood a week ago, hinges on a fitness test that is taking place this afternoon.
The depleted Millers, who have been down to one fit recognised central defender in Cameron Humphreys, missed the 33-year-old's combative presence and leadership in the 1-0 home derby defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and the humbling 5-0 loss at Coventry City on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tests haven't given Morrison the all-clear but the player is ready to put himself on the line at Carrow Road against opposition who are pushing for a play-off place.
“He had a scan the other day and that was inconclusive,” boss Leam Richardson said. “Sean being Sean, he's willing to put himself out there and try to make himself available.
“I can't give you a definite answer yet about Saturday. The game might come too soon. We're not too sure.”
Rotherham, in bottom spot and 19 points adrift of safety, are desperate to avoid a repeat of Tuesday's events but, once again, hit the road short on numbers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Right-back Lee Peltier, who can cover at centre-back, and winger Shane Ferguson have been ruled out while centre-halves Tyler Blackett are back doing some group training after long-term absences but aren't yet ready to play.