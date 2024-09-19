Rotherham United midfield man Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have revealed the time frame for Liam Kelly's return as they refuse to take any risks with their summer signing.

The influential midfielder will miss this weekend's home clash with high-flying Birmingham City – dubbed 'the galacticos' of League One by Millers manager Steve Evans – and is set to remain sidelined for around a fortnight after that.

The 34-year-old has been granted some time away from the club before working further on his rehabilitation.

“Liam won't be fit for Saturday,” Evans said. “That's a downside, from our point of view. It's a little, niggly groin strain.

“The last time he had one (at Coventry City) he was asked to play on it early and he was away for 12 weeks. We are nowhere near that scenario. In two or three weeks, he's back and he's playing.

“We're not going to be silly with him, In fact, I've given him a few days off. He's got a beautiful young family and he's going to spend some time with them. He'll be at the game on Saturday and then bounce back in with us in the middle of next week.”

Evans was at St Andrew's on Monday night to watch the Blues beat leaders Wrexham 3-1 in front of a full house to move up to second spot and quipped that he couldn't understand why he wasn't seated next to David Beckham who was also at the game.

The boss is an admirer of what Birmingham are doing and said: “I mean it when I say they are the galacticos of League One.

“They spent £20 million in the transfer window and they're paying huge wages. There's been huge investment. I applaud that.

“For their manager, Chris Davies, three Christmases have come at once. They're a huge club.

“Their side is the first one I've ever seen in League One where I've thought: 'This could be 100 points this season.' But we don't want any of those points to come from the Millers.”