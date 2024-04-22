g

The 23-year-old had made substitute appearances in the last two matches following a long spell out through injury but wasn't in the squad for Saturday's 3-1 home loss to Wycombe Wanderers.

Carlisle chief Paul Simpson refused to go into detail about why the Millers centre-forward was a missing man.

The boss said after the defeat: “I got a phone call at 9.30am today. He had declared himself unavailable for the game. That’s all I can say.”

Rotherham United attacker Josh Kayode.

Simpson didn't clear up the situation when he was asked if Kayode was injured.

“I can’t give any more on it,” he said. “We’ll have to address it over the next couple of days and decide where we go from there.”

Kayode has endured a frustrating time with Carlisle who have already been relegated to League Two.

He played twice in early September after joining them on a season-long loan but then suffered shoulder and calf injuries that sidelined him until earlier this month.

At one stage, the former Republic of Ireland under-211 international returned to the Millers for treatment.

He signed a new contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium before leaving for Carlisle and that deal runs until the end of next season.