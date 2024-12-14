Rotherham boss Steve Evans is taking his team to Chesterfield. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will make a short trip down the M1 as they seek to extend their amazing run in the Football League Trophy.

The League One Millers have been drawn away to League Two neighbours Chesterfield in the competition, now known as the Vertu Trophy, in the second knockout stage.

If they win at the SMH Group Stadium they will be through to the Northern-area quarter-finals.

Rotherham won the tournament - then called the Papa Johns Trophy - the last time they entered it, in the 2021/22 League One promotion season, beating Sutton United 4-2 in extra time in the final at Wembley.

They have not lost a match in the competition since a 3-0 defeat at Lincoln City on November 12 2019.

Chesterfield are enjoying a good season in the fourth tier and are only a place away from the play-off frame.

Steve Evans’ men won their group with a 100 per cent record from their three games while the Spireites also pulled off three victories.

The two clubs haven't met since they played each other in this tournament on October 3 2017 when Chesterfield were 2-1 winners at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The tie will be played in the week commencing January 13.