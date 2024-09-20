Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture Jim Brailsford

‘REAL Birmingham’.

The third tier's biggest-spending club, complete with their billionaire American owners and £15 million new signing, head to AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, prompting Rotherham United manager Steve Evans to give them a new nickname.

"They're the Real Madrid of League One, aren't they," quipped the boss. "'Real Birmingham', I call them."

The Blues have been taken over by US-based asset management company Knighthead while American football superstar Tom Brady has acquired a minority stake in the club.

Knighthead co-founder and City chairman Tom Wagner is targeting a return to the top flight after some fallow years for the Blues who were relegated from the Championship along with the Millers last term.

Last month they obliterated the previous highest transfer fee in League One by paying Fulham £15m for striker Jay Stansfield, a figure that nearly quadrupled the old record of around £4m when Sunderland panic-bought Will Grigg from Wigan Athletic in 2019.

Stansfield warmed up for Saturday's clash by scoring twice in Monday's 3-1 win over leaders Wrexham that lifted Birmingham, who are unbeaten in league combat, into second spot.

Rotherham have promotion aspirations of their own and Evans brought in 14 new players over the summer in bid to facilitate an immediate return to the highest level.

A slow start to their campaign hindered them but they have won one and drawn two of their last three matches.

“There's a lot of work to be done, we don't hide that fact,” he said. “However, we believe we're getting there. Saturday is a huge game for us, a vital game.”

Few teams will travel to New York this term with a forward of 21-year-old Stansfield's quality in their ranks.

But at least the Millers can select from strength in central defence now that Sean Raggett is available again after twisting his knee in the first week of the season.

“Raggy's not just a top player, he's a silent assassin,” Evans said. “He's not a big talker but he goes about his business in a real ‘James Bond’ type of way. He's quietly very effective. I love him.”

The centre-halves in recent matches have been Cameron Humphreys on the right and left-sided Jamie McCart who, after 18 months of being loaned out, has found his best form since Evans' April arrival.

Raggett, a third-tier title-winner with Portsmouth last year, and Zak Jules are trying to force their way in

“The competition is great,” Evans said. “Jamie has been the find of the summer. I came in after a couple of other managers didn't want to give a minute on the pitch.

“He asked me for an opportunity. I said I'd give him a chance and he has been a player who has grabbed it.

“There have been a couple of games where he hasn't been quite there but he's still been good. I thought that at Charlton Athletic the other week he was outstanding in periods of the game and in total control of most situations.”

The presence of Brady, who watched the home triumph over Wrexham with David Beckham for company, brings a touch of glamour to the third tier.

So, too, do the owners of the Welsh club, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham are due at New York next month, a fact not lost on Evans.

“We got the Real Madrid of League One coming to town,” he said. “Then, not long afterwards, it's the Harlem Globetrotters!”