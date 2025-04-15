Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United today handed Matt Hamshaw a contract that makes him the new permanent manager at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The former Millers coach was placed in charge until the end of the season a fortnight ago following the sacking of Steve Evans and made a flying start to his eight-game spell in the hot-seat by winning three of his first four matches.

Talks between him and chairman Tony Stewart about a longer stay have been taking place since the middle of last week and the League One club this afternoon announced that a three-year deal has been struck..

The news will be warmly greeted by fans and players alike following the transformation the new man has wrought in his short time at the helm.

There has been a huge upturn in mood and performances, as well as results, and the man who has four third-tier promotions on his coaching CV says he feels ready to step up to a managerial role.

His first match as full-time boss will be Good Friday's clash with Mansfield Town – a club he used to play for – at New York.

The 43-year-old grew up in Rawmarsh and has been a Millers fan since his childhood.

Three of his promotions came with Rotherham under Paul Warne, in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and he added a fourth at Derby County last season before leaving Pride Park this February.

Andy Warrington will become the club’s permanent goalkeeping coach.