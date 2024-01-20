OPPOSITION boss Michael Carrick pointed the finger at the referee over a quartet of issues he claimed cost his Middlesbrough side victory over Rotherham United this afternoon.

The Millers haven't won away from home for 14 months but the Championship's bottom-placed club performed admirably to hold play-off contenders Boro to a 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Marcus Forss struck with a late leveller for Boro after Cafu had opened the scoring for Leam Richardson's men just before the hour mark.

Carrick hit out at four actions from ref Darren Bond and his assistants.

Match action from the Middlesbrough v Rotherham United match, with Cohen Bramall in possession for the Millers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Middlesbrough's head coach felt Rotherham's goal shouldn't have stood, claiming Jordan Hugill, who made the pass to set up Cafu, was offside in the build-up.

He was equally as frustrated with the decision to disallow a last-gasp Josh Coburn goal. Matt Crooks was flagged offside, but Carrick said the substitute was clearly onside.

The boss was also angered by Hugill's early push on Isaiah Jones, which led to the Middlesbrough player leaving the field with a hamstring injury, going unpunished and the ruling of 'no penalty' when Sam Greenwood went down in the area just before the break.

He said: "The story of the game is their goal is offside. Hugill is offside right in front of the linesman.

"Crooksy is onside at the end. I don't know why that goal was ruled out. Crooksy is in line with the centre-half and Josh is behind the centre-half. I don't get it.

"Then there's Sam's penalty in the first half when he's pulled back."

On the Hugill push, he said: “The referee didn’t seem to see it as being important but we’ve got an injury from it. It has a big impact on the game as well. I don’t know what more to say about that."

Rotherham have taken four points from Boro this season, having beaten them 1-0 at AESSEAL New York Stadium 1-0 on Boxing Day.

"That's two games against them now and we've come away with one point, which is a little bit difficult to understand," Carrick added. "They came to make it difficult for us and credit to them for that.