Jamie McCart scores with a header for Rotherham United at Shrewsbury Town but a raised flag will rule it out.

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his assessment on Saturday’s League One events at Croud Meadow.

Cameron Dawson: 5

A very quiet afternoon. Might have done better with Shrewsbury's goal. Stayed on his line when he could have claimed the cross.

Joe Rafferty: 6

A good player having a steady game.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Ditto Rafferty.

Jamie McCart: 7

A presence in both boxes. I'm not sure his headed goal should have been disallowed. Won the penalty.

Reece James: 6

Uncharacteristically, a touch loose in possession, but put in plenty of crosses.

Alex MacDonald: 5

Played a killer pass to send Mallik Wilks racing away

Christ Tiehi: 7

Won possession, kept possession. Not spectacular but he did a really important job. Quietly effective.

Joe Powell: 6

Worked hard and did well in partnership with Tiehi after the interval.

Mallik Wilks: 6

A mixed bag. Good moments, poor moments.

Sam Nombe: 5

Not as dangerous as he has been in a lot of games this season.

Jordan Hugill: 4

Given the armband and a chance to impress but never imposed himself on the Shrewsbury defence.

The subs

Joe Hungbo (for Nombe H-T): 7

Injected some real thrust on the left flank. His final ball let him down at times but it was his deft delivery that led to the penalty.

Cohen Bramall (for James H-T): 7

A fine sight speeding down the left wing. Some good runs and crosses.

Jack Holmes (for MacDonald): 6

Lively in spells. The lad is raw but he has ability. Has a good touch, isn't scared to back himself and can beat a man.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Hugill 60): 6

Not operating at full fitness but liked having balls coming in from the flanks. Took the spot-kick well.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Zak Jules, Shaun McWilliams.

Shrewsbury (4-2-3-1): Toby Savin 6; Luca Hoole 4, Morgan Feeney 7, Josh Feeney 7 (Aaron Pierre 81), Mal Benning 6; Carl Winchester 6 (Taylor Perry 81), Funso Ojo 7; Alex Gilliead 6, Leo Castledine 6 (Tom Bloxham 74), Charles Sagoe Jr 6 (Jordan Shipley 65, 6); George Lloyd 6. Subs not used: Jordan Rossiter, George Nurse, John Marquis.

Goals: Lloyd 22 (Shrewsbury); Clarke-Harris pen 70 (Rotherham).

Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).

Attendance: 6,001 (814).

Opposition view

“If I am honest, I can see why the penalty is given in one regard, because of the high foot. But their lad's foot is really high as well.

“Any thought of Mal (Benning) going for a header means he is going to get hurt. So the fact Mal's foot is only just above their player's is frustrating. I think we could have done better with the cross initially.

“At half-time, my view was we were the better team. We knew they would react. When they bring Clarke-Harris on, it shows the strength of their squad.

“We had to defend a lot of free-kicks and corners and for the majority of them we did pretty well.”

- Shrews boss Paul Hurst

The stats

Possession: Shrews 47 per cent, Millers 53

Goal attempts: Shrews 4, Millers 12

On target: Shrews 1, Millers 1

Touches in opposition box: Shrews 8, Millers 24

Corners: Shrews 3, Millers 5

Fouls: Millers 17, Shrews 7

Final word

Rotherham much better when they introduced width in the second half.