“Confidence is massive,” he says. “You can do a lot of things when you're confident.”

Shaun McWilliams in action for Rotherham United at Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SHAUN McWilliams recalls exactly how long it took for his lungs to register their protest.

The midfielder was making his first Rotherham United start in six weeks and the lack of action was catching up with him.

“It was 30 minutes,” he grins. “You know because you look at the clock. You always remember the time when you take your first look at the clock.”

He's talking about the 1-0 win at Bradford City in the Vertu Trophy on November 19 when he scored and, maybe for the first time since his summer arrival, showed his true worth in Millers colours.

Bad luck with injuries has meant that it's not been the start he wanted to life in South Yorkshire.

His new club haven't made the kind of start to their League One campaign that they wanted to either and find themselves at the wrong end of the League One table.

“A lot of bodies came through the door and the gaffer was quite new as well,” McWilliams says. “When you have a new team, players need time to gel.

“We've had some good performances and results and some not-so-good results and bad performances. We're trying to come together.

“We know each other's strengths now. It needs to click. There have been glimpses, now we have to do it on a weekly basis.”

So little has been seen of him in a first-team jersey that he is speaking to the media for the first time since his move north after parting company with Northampton Town.

It's a cosy affair: just him, me and a representative from Radio Sheffield in a room at Rotherham's Roundwood base two days after victory over the Bantams had seen Steve Evans' men top Northern Group H to set up a home tie against Tranmere Rovers in the first knockout stage next Tuesday.

“My body is feeling all right today," he says with a rueful laugh. “Yesterday I was in quite a bit of a bad way!”

An injury suffered soon after the Millers reported back for training at the end of June cost the player the chance to stake a claim for a league starting role, then he was hit by groin trouble in October, only ten appearances into his career at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“The one in pre-season, I had a hip infringement,” he says. “It just came off the back of nothing – it wasn't done in training or in a game. That halted my progress.

“Hopefully it's behind me. Me, (head of human performance) Chris (Royston) and the staff thought we knew what the injury was. That's why I wasn't going for a scan.

“I was out on the pitch, feeling good and doing things then a couple of days later I could feel it coming on again. I ended up missing four weeks. Then we went to see the specialist and finally found out what it was. It was good to put our finger on it.”

His header five minutes into the Bradford clash, as he ran in at the back post to convert Joe Hungbo's cross, saw him open his Rotherham account.

“The goal the other night, that's perfect for me: that late arrival into the box,” he says. “I've done it a few times in the past and I'm trying to bring it into my game more.

“I'm all about doing the dirty side of the game, breaking up the play and getting us on the front foot, then creeping up and getting a few goals as well. I know that, when I'm fit, that's what I can do.”

He'd done it on a freezing Tuesday evening in West Yorkshire. The mercury was plummeting but Evans' temperature was soaring as he watched one of his 14 signings come good.

“The best player on the pitch by a country distance,” the boss glowed.

“I felt I did well,” McWilliams says. “I was really happy to be playing. I'm looking to kick on now. Hopefully I've shown a bit of what I can do. I just want to play as many games as possible and help the team get to where we want to be.”

He kept his place for the trip to Crawley Town and came off the bench against Lincoln City on Tuesday.

As Christmas approaches, the fixtures are coming thick and fast, which suits the 26-year-old's quest for sharpness and a side trying to climb the rankings.

“In our position, it's perfect,” he says. “You've always got a potential three points around the corner. The games keep rolling and rolling.”

McWilliams twice climbed out of League Two in just over seven seasons with his hometown club, where he'd come through the youth ranks, and hasn't given up hope of success in the division above, even though the Millers are closer to a relegation scrap than a play-off push.

“The players the gaffer has signed, we've come here to get promotion,” he says. “We have expectations of ourselves and where we are now is not where we want to be.

“We're the ones on the pitch. We can get assistance from the manager and the staff and the fans – the number of them is crazy really – but we're the ones who have to put it right.”

He acknowledges one of the things Rotherham are lacking after a run of performances and result that has caused unrest in the stands and left supporters questioning the manager's tenure.

“Confidence is massive,” he says. “You can do a lot of things when you're confident.”

I ask him how long it will be before his lungs last for 90 minutes without reminding him of his double spell on the sidelines.

“It takes a bit of time,” he says. “It might be because of my style of play: getting about and fast movements.

“When you only train and then go into your first game, it hits you. I reckon it takes me about three games.”

He thinks back to the half-hour brush with the clock at Bradford and gives a mock shudder.

“It should have felt a bit easier because we had a lot of the ball,” he smiles.

Time now for him and his teammates to come together.