Cameron Humphreys battles in the Rotherham United cause against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

AESSEAL New York Stadium witnessed a demolition for the second successive Saturday as the Rotherham United bandwagon continues to gather momentum.

After dismantling Bolton Wanderers last weekend, the rejuvenated Millers were even better as they took apart Charlton Athletic to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

The visitors travelled to South Yorkshire as one of League One's form teams but were left reeling by the blitz that hit them in S60

Those disappointing Rotherham days earlier in the campaign are moving ever further into the distance. The top 10 is now in sight for Steve Evans’ men and the play-offs are no longer an unrealistic dream.

On a day of quality performances throughout the team, goals from Andre Green, Alex MacDonald, Zak Zules and Mallik Wilks did the damage.

A late consolation for the Addicks, scored by Matt Godden, made the scoreline closer than it should have been.

Evans' men had been hit by an injury to Sam Nombe in the build-up to the clash, which was a huge blow as he had been forming such an effective partnership up front with Wilks.

However, it took his replacement, Green, only nine minutes to make his mark. The attacker didn't make great contact from close range but his shot bobbled across the goal and over the line with the help of a post.

The same player was involved only five minutes later as the home side doubled their advantage.

If there had been an element of scruffiness about the opener, the second goal was all about timing and precision as MacDonald, having been fed by his teammate, cleverly waited a moment and then picked his spot in the far bottom corner.

“Rotherham, Rotherham,” rang around the ground as fans warmed to what they were seeing, but they were quietened by more injury misfortune for the Millers before the 20-minute mark.

Shaun McWilliams limped off and was replaced by Cohen Bramall who took the left-sided position in the midfield three with Joe Powell moving into a central role.

The Millers were in control of proceedings and Wilks broke clear only to miscue his shot and send a tame attempt dribbling wide.

Charlton had arrived at New York looking to extend a nine-match unbeaten run against the Millers stretching back 41 years to 1983.

They had won three and drawn three of their last six league outings, but didn't manage an effort on target until the 28th minute, Luke Berry's header giving Dillon Phillips a comfortable save.

Wilks was wreaking havoc and his low cross would have set up an empty-net tap-in for Powell had Macaulay Gillesphey not made a last-ditch block.

The Addicks had been coming into the contest towards half-time and they hit back just before the interval when Bramall needlessly shed possession and Miles Leaburn swept in the ensuing cross.

That didn't deter Rotherham who were quickly two goals to the good again when Jules headed beyond Ashley Maynard-Brewer seconds before the break.

Nombe's absence had seen Green come into the starting line-up as the only change to the side that had comprehensively beaten Bolton Wanderers the previous weekend.

Sean Raggett, fit again after a seven-week absence with a knee injury, was on the bench and made a late entry.

In the Charlton team was Conor Coventry, who had a loan spell at New York in 2023, while another former Millers loanee, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, was among the substitutes.

The Millers remained on top after the restart and Wilks drilled a shot into the side-netting when he had men waiting in the middle.

He made amends in the 53rd minute, latching on to Green's flick and producing a superb lob that left Maynard-Brewer in no man's land and bounced into the North Stand net.

Rotherham were totally dominant and it required a sharp stop from the keeper to deny Green his second goal of the afternoon.

The barrage of attacks hardly ever let up. Wilks was thwarted, Powell drove just wide and there were numerous other close calls.

Songs filled the air throughout the second half during the best New York afternoon of the season as the Millers fired a warning to the rest of the division.

They're not there yet. But it looks like they're coming.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James (Sean Raggett 78); Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald, Shaun McWilliams (Cohen Bramall 19), Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Jack Holmes 90+2), Andre Green. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill.

Charlton (3-4-1-2): Ashley Maynard-Brewer; Alex Mitchell, Lloyd Jones, Macaulay Gillesphey; Thierry Small, Conor Coventry (Allan Campbell. 84), Greg Docherty (Daniel Kanu 84), Josh Edwards; Luke Berry (Karoy Anderson 61); Miles Leaburn (Matt Godden 61), Tyreece Campbell. Subs not used: Will Mannion, Chuks Aneke, Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Goals: Green 9, MacDonald 14 (Rotherham), Jules 45+4, Wilks 54; Leaburn 45, Godden 90+2 (Charlton)

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)

Attendance: 9,589 (678)