Another player added to the list of Rotherham United injury concerns
Attackers Jonson Clark-Harris and Mallik Wilks have been out with hamstring injuries and the boss today revealed that centre-half Sean Raggett, who has been blighted by knee trouble since his summer arrival, has also been in the treatment room.
He described the defender's issue as “a little knock”.
This weekend's game sees Evans return to the club he left 12 years ago to come to South Yorkshire for his first spell in charge at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
“Jonson's out there training, Mallik's out there, Sean got a little knock but he's been out there as well,” the manager said.
“We have to make sure that everyone on the medical side is comfortable that they're ready for selection.”
The Millers had hoped to have loan striker Esapa Osong back with them today after the 20-year-old returned to parent club Nottingham Forest to complete his recovery from groin niggle.
However, the player's return has been delayed because the recent snow has prevented Forest staff from completing their checks.
“Forest are doing their final assessments today,” said Evans. “The plan was for the final assessments to be yesterday, but we all understand what the weather has been like.
“I got a call late last night to say the assessments would be today. Hopefully Esapa does his testing today and comes back into the building tomorrow.”
The trip to 21st-placed Crawley sees Rotherham, in 17th spot, resume their league programme after a fortnight's rest from third-tier action.
“The break has been good,” Evans said. “I think we needed it. We needed it to get the players who aren't available for selection a little further along the road.
“It gave us time to work on some different things on the training ground. That's essential. We've been able to implement a few things to add to what we think we're already good at.”
