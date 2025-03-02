Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United expect missing men Joe Rafferty and Andre Green to return to training tomorrow and put themselves in the frame for selection for the Millers' next fixture.

Right-back Rafferty and attacker Green failed to make the party that travelled to the south west to face Bristol Rovers yesterday because of illness.

Manager Steve Evans, whose team triumphed 3-2 at the Memorial Stadium to end a three-year-plus run of no away wins in Saturday 3pm away fixtures, confirmed that their absences will be only short ones.

"They'll be back at Roundwood after the weekend," he told the Advertiser.

Barring late hitches, the duo should be available for Tuesday night's League One clash with Leyton Orient at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Evans revealed that a third player, Zak Jules, had suffered an injury in the build-up to the Rovers clash that at one point had put his participation in serious doubt.

The centre-half was desperate to play and went on to score Rotherham's second goal in a memorable triumph sealed by Sam Nombe's stoppage-time winner.

Praising the defender's character, Evans said: "Zak wasn't training on Thursday, wasn't going to be fit for the game. He stood up like a big tiger, a big man, a lion and said: 'Pick me, Gaffer, I'll be okay.'"

The 28-year-old summer signing reported no reaction to his thigh strain after the match.

Three players - Pelly Mpanzu, Shaun McWilliams and Mallik Wilks - appeared to be struggling late on in the contest and the latter two had to be replaced as Rotherham hit back from the derby loss to Barnsley eight days earlier.

Evans revealed at the final whistle that all three were fine and had just been suffering from cramp.

"They've run and run today," he said. "The criticism internally against Barnsley was that the team didn't run enough: 'You have to run to win' - that's a saying I've had about all of my teams. Today we ran."

The Millers will definitely be without Sean Raggett (knee), Alex MacDonald (groin) and Dan Gore (foot) for the visit of eighth-placed Orient who have recovered from a poor start to the season to put themselves in the play-off reckoning.

Liam Kelly is a doubt because of a calf issue.

Rotherham moved up to 14th spot this weekend, three points away from a top-half position and eight clear of the drop zone.