In-form Rotherham United Women on their guard for League Cup test
New Bradwell St Peter, from Milton Keynes, visit Roundwood for the quarter-final clash on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm.
Rawlings said: "It will be difficult. Our opponents have had some very competitive results against teams in our league so we're definitely not underestimating them.
"But we're coming off the back of pretty good form so we'll have our heads down and just focus on this next game."
The tie comes hard on the heels of a fourth straight league win in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division for the Millers, with Nottingham Trent University beaten 4-0 in their own backyard last Sunday.
Lexie Butterworth continued her impressive record of scoring on every league appearance (that's four in a row now) with her seventh for the club, while Alesha Gale and Beth Howarth each netted for the third successive game.
There was also a third of the season to celebrate for Amy Nowell, the defender capitalising on confusion in the home defence to prod home the third.
Howarth and Lauren Winter dominated midfield throughout, providing the platform for the front three and wing backs Dina Sarayreh and Molly Corke to carve out a host of opportunities.
Gale took advantage of one of these, guiding a header home from a Sidni Simmons free-kick, while Howarth volleyed home when another set piece was only half-cleared.
The scoreline for both sides could have been much higher, with NTU helped out in no small measure by keeper Beth Marshall.
Forced to sit out ten minutes of the opening period after going down with injury – during which time Butterworth broke the deadlock with a crisp 20-yarder – Marshall returned with her knee strapped and proceeded to make a string of athletic saves.
At the other end, Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison was called into action several times after the break as the Millers pushed for more goals and left spaces at the back - having earlier breathed a sigh of relief when one home attack ended with the ball smacking off the crossbar and away.
While Milly Colford and Sarayreh may have left wondering how they didn't find the net, the bigger picture is this is a fourth league win in a row as Adam Rawlings' side continue their ascent up the table.
Midfielder Lauren Winter said: "I feel like we're proving a point to other teams and making our mark on the league.
"We've come far as a team from the start of the season and it feels good. You can feel the togetherness at training, in the changing rooms and during the games."