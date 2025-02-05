In-form Rotherham United Women on their guard for League Cup test

Alesha Gale: on target for Rotherham United Women away to Nottingham Trent University. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

ADAM Rawlings says his Rotherham United Women side are looking forward to this weekend's League Cup with confidence, while maintaining respect for their opponents.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Bradwell St Peter, from Milton Keynes, visit Roundwood for the quarter-final clash on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Rawlings said: "It will be difficult. Our opponents have had some very competitive results against teams in our league so we're definitely not underestimating them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we're coming off the back of pretty good form so we'll have our heads down and just focus on this next game."

Lexi Butterworth: scored in fourth consecutive game for Rotherham United Women. Picture by Alex Roebuck

The tie comes hard on the heels of a fourth straight league win in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division for the Millers, with Nottingham Trent University beaten 4-0 in their own backyard last Sunday.

Lexie Butterworth continued her impressive record of scoring on every league appearance (that's four in a row now) with her seventh for the club, while Alesha Gale and Beth Howarth each netted for the third successive game.

There was also a third of the season to celebrate for Amy Nowell, the defender capitalising on confusion in the home defence to prod home the third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howarth and Lauren Winter dominated midfield throughout, providing the platform for the front three and wing backs Dina Sarayreh and Molly Corke to carve out a host of opportunities.

Rotherham United Women's manager Adam Rawlings

Gale took advantage of one of these, guiding a header home from a Sidni Simmons free-kick, while Howarth volleyed home when another set piece was only half-cleared.

The scoreline for both sides could have been much higher, with NTU helped out in no small measure by keeper Beth Marshall.

Forced to sit out ten minutes of the opening period after going down with injury – during which time Butterworth broke the deadlock with a crisp 20-yarder – Marshall returned with her knee strapped and proceeded to make a string of athletic saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison was called into action several times after the break as the Millers pushed for more goals and left spaces at the back - having earlier breathed a sigh of relief when one home attack ended with the ball smacking off the crossbar and away.

While Milly Colford and Sarayreh may have left wondering how they didn't find the net, the bigger picture is this is a fourth league win in a row as Adam Rawlings' side continue their ascent up the table.

Midfielder Lauren Winter said: "I feel like we're proving a point to other teams and making our mark on the league.

"We've come far as a team from the start of the season and it feels good. You can feel the togetherness at training, in the changing rooms and during the games."