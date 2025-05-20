It proved to be a disappointing 2024/25 League One season for Rotherham United after they finished 13th in the table.placeholder image
It proved to be a disappointing 2024/25 League One season for Rotherham United after they finished 13th in the table.

I asked AI to predict the final 2025/26 League One table - and this is where Rotherham United, Reading, Lincoln City, Wigan Athletic and Port Vale are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th May 2025, 11:51 BST
Next season’s League One will no doubt provide another thrilling season.

The league welcomes relegated Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town as well as promoted Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale. AI believes the line-up will then be completed by Walsall and Leyton Orient.

The Millers will be targeting a much better season this time out under new boss Matt Hamshaw after an expected crack at promotion turned into a season of disappointment.

So how will the final table look and who is has a good season to look forward to? Here X’s AI tool Grok, gives its verdict on who is finishing where.

(1st)

1. Huddersfield Town

(1st) Photo: Getty Images

(2nd)

2. Bolton Wanderers

(2nd) Photo: Getty Images

(3rd)

3. Cardiff City

(3rd) Photo: Getty Images

(4th)

4. Barnsley

(4th) Photo: Getty Images

