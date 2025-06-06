Highly rated defender Hamish Douglas pens a new deal at Rotherham United

Hamish Douglas signs his new deal at Rotherham United

BLOSSOMING defender Hamish Douglas has agreed to extend his stay at Rotherham United.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option for a further year after a strong season in which he caught the eye on loan at non-league Warrington Town, where he nailed down a regular starting shirt.

A product of the Academy, the centre-half also made a quick impression on recently installed Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw, who twice brought him off the bench against Bolton Wanderers and Mansfield Town in the League One run-in.

Douglas said: “The manager trusted me straight away. He recalled me (from Warrington) and put me in the squad at the first opportunity. He’s just been great with me.”

Hamshaw has seen similarities with past Millers favourite Matt Crooks in Douglas and believes he may not even have yet found his best position.

“From the minute I walked in he's really impressed me,” said the boss. “He does extras every day. He's a great shape and size. He can get up and down the pitch and I think he can nip in with goals.”

Douglas now has the chance to press his claims for more first team action next season.