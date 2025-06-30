Herringthorpe Playing Fields set for a Sunday morning football revival

Big space: Herringthorpe Playing Fields

MEN’S Sunday football looks set to return to Herringthorpe Playing Fields next year, restoring a tradition dating back to the 1960s.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not one Rotherham Sunday League club registered the Fields as their home base last season for the first time since the competition’s formation in 1966.

But an increase in sides for next season, up from 55 to nearly 70, has gone hand in hand with more demand for pitches across the borough, bringing Herringthorpe closer to use again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rotherham Spartans have applied to play there and a few more have made enquiries,” said league secretary Mark Pilley. “With a bit of luck we might three or four teams playing on Herringthorpe next season.

Herringthorpe Playing Fields

“The Fields have a long association with our league. It is such a big green space and it would be good to see teams making use of it again.”

As reported in the Advertiser, the Sunday League is to add a division for the first time in 20 years next term to accommodate the new sides.

It will run with six sections in all, possibly containing 12 teams each if there is more interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one eye on reducing a possible winter fixture backlog, teams are being given the option to kick off a week or two earlier than the usual early-September start providing they can raise full teams.

There will be an update at the league AGM on July 7.