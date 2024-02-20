Jordan Hugill in the thick of it at Portman Road. Picture by JIM BRAILSFORD

Deservedly trailing 3-1 at the break, Leam Richardson’s battlers bossed the second half and hauled themselves back level with a strike from Hakeem Odoffin and a Panenka-style penalty from substitute Cafu in stoppage time, only for Omari Hutchinson to pop up at the other end with a 96th minute decider.

It was harsh on the Millers, who had produced arguably their best half of football of the season in the second period and had the nervous home side clinging on.

Their 15-month wait for an away win nevertheless goes on.

At the start of the evening only 80 seconds were on the clock when Rotherham caught their hosts cold.

Sam Clucas got a foot in at the edge of the area to poke the ball into the path of Tom Eaves and the striker steadied himself to steer it beyond the reach of goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

It was a foothold in the game but it didn’t last long.

On ten minutes Rotherham were caught napping as Wes Burns ghosted into the 18-yard box to plant a header into the bottom corner of the net.

The Millers had only just digested that blow when they were too charitable again.

A ball down the right freed Burns and the scorer turned provider by sliding in a low cross that was met with a simple side-footed finish for ex-Millers loan man Kieffer Moore.

The Rotherham team had four changes to the side beaten by Watford on Saturday, with Lee Peltier and Clucas coming in as well as forward pair Eaves and Jordan Hugill in a straight swap for Sam Nombe and Charlie Wyke. Those two and Cameron Humphreys dropped to the bench and Seb Revan wasn’t included in the squad.

The referee, Keith Stroud, had been in charge the last time the Millers won an away game, at Sheffield United back in November 2022, but the chances of him being a lucky omen were reduced again when the hosts made it 3-1 just before the half-hour mark.

Viktor Johansson excelled to keep out two attempts at goal but couldn’t keep out the third as Burns turned the ball home at the second attempt to claim his second of the night.

There was a lengthy delay for treatment to Ollie Rathbone late in the half. The midfielder thankfully got back to his feet but had to be replaced, giving Sheffield United loanee Femi Seriki his first taste of Millers action.

Even though Burns was a whisker away from his hat-trick, Rotherham finished the first half on the front foot and took their corner count to six without really threatening to score.

The 145 or so die-hard supporters who made the long trip were desperate for something more to cheer and after a sleepy start to the second half it arrived in spades.

The impressive Clucas’s centre created chaos in the penalty area and the ball broke for Odoffin to stab home to reduce the arrears on the hour mark.

There was suddenly a bit of tension in the air at Portman Road and the Millers began to grow into the game again.

Viktor had to be stand up well to thwart Burns, still seeking out his hat-trick.

Brave in possession and picking their passes, Rotherham still looked the likelier and cursed their luck when Peter Kioso’s drive clobbered the post and bounced to safety.

It was all Millers, and it took a decent stop to keep out substitute Sam Nombe’s angled effort.

The match was ticking into the 94th minute when Kioso was tripped in the penalty and the referee pointed to the spot.

Cafu stepped up and showed nerves of steel to dink the spot kick down the middle and into the net as the jubilant Rotherham players and their supporters celebrated what would have been a deserved point.

The drama wasn’t over however.

Ipswich swept upfield to launch one last assault and the ball broke for Hutchinson to lash past Johansson and get the relieved home side out of jail.

It meant another defeat for Rotherham, who remain 14 points shy of Championship safety, but they will return home having won back some goodwill.

Ipswich (4-3-2-1): Vaclav Hladky; Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess; Lewis Travis, Wes Burns; Sam Morsy, Conor Chaplin, Jeremy Sarmiento; Kieffer Moore.

Subs: Christian Walton, Alel Tuanzebe, Marcus Harness, Cameron Humphreys, Omari Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo, Ali Al-Hamadi, Nathan Broadhead, Kayden Jackson

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Viktor Johansson; Peter Kioso, Hakeem Odoffin, Sean Morrison, Lee Peltier (Cameron Humphreys 72); Chris Tiehi; Andy Rinhomota (Cafu 86), Sam Clucas, Oliver Rathbone (Femi Seriki 36); Tom Eaves (Charlie Wyke 86), Jordan Hugill (Sam Nombe 72). Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Shane Ferguson, Arvin Appiah

Goals: Eaves 2, Odoffin 60, Cafu pen 90+4 (Rotherham), Burns 9 29, Moore 14, Hutchinson 90+5 (Ipswich)

Referee: Keith Stroud (Bournemouth)