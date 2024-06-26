POPULAR WINNERS: Rotherham United Women triumphed in front of a club record crowd at AESSEAL New York Stadium last month. Picture by Julian Barker

​ROTHERHAM United Women could soon have a supporters club to boost their growing fan base.

A club record crowd of 1,502 watched them beat Sheffield Wednesday at AESSEAL New York Stadium in May to retain the #HerGameToo Shield.

The Millers also took plenty of supporters to Alfreton Town FC to see them win the League Plate against Kettering Town a few weeks later.

Now the aim is to encourage more people to go along to regular home games at Roundwood next season, and a supporters club will help.

Rotherham United Women players with the League Plate. Pics by Julian Barker

Secretary Val Hoyle said: “We’ve encouraged grassroots junior teams to be mascots at our matches and that's generated interest from a young generation who want to come and watch us at a big stadium.

“That’s helped grow the numbers so we’ll be launching a supporters club in the hope we can attract more people to our home matches.

“It’s a very friendly atmosphere. There’s very little swearing to the degree when the fellas play, so that is comforting for the parents.

“If there is enough interest we will run buses to away games. We filled two buses to go the Plate Final, so why not?

VAL HOYLE: entering her 55th year with the club

“I’m sure the supporters group will start small but the more people we can get interested, the better.”

The Millers have appointed a new team manager in Robert Hilton and have several other senior positions to fill.

They are expected to be occupied by the time the players report back for pre-season training in the first week in July.

The last of the club’s pre-season trials took place at the Sheffield University Sports Park on Bawtry Road recently and they have generated plenty of interest.

Val, now entering her 55th year with Rotherham United Women, says the female game is reaping the benefits of the 2022 Women’s Euros, some of which was staged at the New York Stadium.

She added: “The Women’s Euros brought the recognition we all hoped for.

“A massive amount of girls now belong to hundreds of grassroots teams and I am extremely proud to think I have been part of the growth of women and girls football in South Yorkshire