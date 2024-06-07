PITCHING IN: Maltby Main chairman Kieron White as pitch levelling begins at Muglet Lane. Pic by Kerrie Beddows

​THE close season is a busier than usual one at Maltby Main’s Muglet Lane ground.

Work on levelling its infamous sloping pitch is already underway and a new cafe and club shop is also under construction.

The structure, just inside the main entrance, will give spectators a place where they can eat and drink and keep warm while they watch the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The pitch might still have a slope but it will be more level than before so we hopefully should get a better standard of football,” said chairman Kieron White.

GOING UP: the new cafe and club shop takes shape

Soil was being delivered this week to finish off the groundwork, with re-seeding to follow.

To make sure everything is ready to host matches, Maltby have asked the Northern Counties East League that their first two fixtures of the upcoming season are away from home.

Main’s community liaison officer, James Bolton, said: “Families locally have been finding it hard lately with the cost of shopping and energy bills going up and we want to give them the chance to have an affordable day out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year the club gave away 3,000 season tickets to U16s at local schools in a bid to encourage more fans to attend home games.

Work at Muglet Lane, home of Maltby Main FC.

It will run a women's team for the first time next season and recently set up male U18s and U21s teams to bridge that gap between youth and first team.

James added: “Maltby Main has a long history and in years gone by it was a real community club. We want to get that back and get more Maltby born players in the first team again."

Meanwhile, there has been heavy demand for Main’s 2024/25 home and away shirts, sponsored by multi-million selling rock band Bring Me The Horizon. A deal was struck because Kieron is an old Maltby Comp school friend of the band’s drummer, Mat Nicholls.

"The band have been really good with us, helping us manage it all” said Kieron.