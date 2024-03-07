Mat Chappell and his stepson Theo from Thurcroft Hubstars

Mat Chappell will be walking 23 miles between Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC, and Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium via AESSEAL New York Stadium and Bramall Lane on Friday, March 29.

He is doing it to generate vital funds for Thurcroft Hubstars Junior Football Club.

Mat said: “I actually have no connection to Thurcroft other than the fact that this club gave my stepson a chance to play and meet a great group of friends at a time when other clubs wouldn't, and I can see what the club means to the community it serves.

Mat, stepson Theo and his Thurcroft U11s team including his fellow coach Dan Troop.

“This is a grass roots, non-profit club that provides a safe and supportive environment for children across all age groups to socialise and learn the game they love. Hubstars are a pillar of the community in Thurcroft and a valued asset for the area.”

Mat added: “The costs faced by clubs at this level are astronomical. The club is looking at in the region of £15,000 just to cover the cost of sourcing suitable training and playing surfaces over the winter for this year alone.

"Unlike the Premier League, there is no Saudi or US investment waiting to rescue these clubs. If they cannot meet these types of costs then they simply disappear and children in our communities are left with nothing.”

In addition to raising money for Thurcroft Hubstars, 50 per cent of all proceeds from the Groundhop will be donated to the Children's Hospital Charity to help support what they do for children across South Yorkshire and beyond.

The entire walk will be tracked via Strava with time-stamped photos taken outside each ground.