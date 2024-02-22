Rotherham United's Tyler Blackett

Hall has been managed only half a dozen appearances this season because of hamstring and hip trouble while fellow defender Blackett has been out with a severe hamstring tear.

Confirming the time frame, manager Leam Richardson said: "They’ve been working hard and the medical team are working with them.

"They are big players, big characters for us.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Tyler gives us good balance and Grant is an experienced centre-half, which is something we’ve missed all season.

"We have run with one (specialist) centre-half since I have been in the building really and in the Championship that is some challenge because you’ve certain things you can do and certain things that you can’t.

"Sean Morrison – and I don’t like to single anybody out – has been the only available one and he has kept himself available and his level of performance has been quite strong.”

Richardson, meanwhile, has praised the contribution of Peter Kioso and Hakeem Odoffin. Both showed up well in the heroic midweek defeat at Ipswich and he be lieves they can play a big part in the club’s future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "There are some good senior players here and also a group of lads who will take this club forward and they (Kioso and Odoffin) are two of those.

"They are learning on the job and it’s a hard learning curve when you’re going to places like Leeds United, Leicester, Ipswich etc but that’s where we want to be and they will benefit from the experience.