Good results soften the blow of Swallownest FC's surprise league switch

Settling well: Swallownest FC manager Brad Jones (centre) with assistants Ash Barber and Matt Nettleship

A MOVE back into the Northern Counties East League isn’t an impossibility for Swallownest FC, but for now they’re making the best of a more southerly competition.

Swall’s FA-enforced switch from the NCEL to the United Counties League based upon geography caught everyone by surprise last summer and meant a journey into the unknown to play the likes of Sleaford, Sandiacre, Southwell City and West Bridgeford.

With a mostly new group of players and a new management team led by Brad Jones, Swallownest have acclimatised well and sit just outside the play-off frame in Division One, which is one step below the UCL’s Premier Division.

Encouraging results, including a last-gasp winner at home to Jones’ old club, Staveley, on Saturday, have made the move a little easer.

The "Swall Siro", home of Swallownest FC

"There isn’t much in it between the NCEL and the UCL,” said Jones. "Speaking personally, the UCL is better for me as a manager.

"Would I take promotion? 100 per cent I would.

“The club’s target is to stay at Step 6. Our aim as a management team is the play-offs, but top ten is a realistic target.”

If Swallownest were to win promotion then a return to the NCEL and its Premier Division wouldn’t be out of the question depending on the ups and downs in the various regional leagues.

Swallownest FC

The immediate priority though it to build on a good start to the season.

"It’s a fresh start for the club and for me and my assistants Ash (Barber) and Matt (Nettleship),” said Brad.

"Only three or four players stayed from last season and we have had to bring a squad together.

"I’ve said to the lads, we are only in third gear because we haven’t had much time to work on things. We are doing OK but we could be better. We have more to give yet.

"I know a lot of clubs say this but we had quite a few people out injured. They are coming back now so that will help us.”

Mason Gee’s last gasp bicycle kick settled an ugly 1-0 win against Staveley last time out, not that Swallownest were complaining.

Late drama has been a regular feature of their matches this term.

"We had one goal against Rainworth that cost us a win in the 97th minute,” explained Jones.

"We played Clipstone midweek and got an equaliser in the last minute and we played Pinxton a few weeks ago and scored in the last five minutes.

"We’ve been ‘in’ games and been scoring late on, so that’s always a good sign.

"Football is about moments, and scoring in the 93rd minute against my own club on Saturday was one.

"It wasn’t a good match and there weren’t many chances but we took ours at the end.”

Swall have a tricky assignment away to second-placed Retford United next Wednesday (7.45pm).

First up thought is an attractive game on Saturday against sixth-placed Coalville at the “Swall Siro”.

"Coalville are a big club at our level,” added Jones. “They have been higher up in the leagues and they will bring a few fans.

"I know this league is new to us but it is worth a look.

"The team is doing alright and it would be nice to get a few more people through the gate.”

Kick-off is 3pm.