GALLERY: First ever girls’ Rotherham Schools football finals set the standard

The inaugural event follows the long-running boys boys’ series which runs each year at Wickersley School.

Four teams took part at Wath Academy, and it was the host school and Wales High who lifted the silverware after two thrilling encounters.

In the Year 7 final Wath edged Wickersley School 3-2 in a dramatic contest.

Goals from Darcey Wake, Blossom Frame and Ruby Gosling proved the difference in a back-and-forth battle in which Wickersley gave a strong account of themselves. Wath held on for a well-deserved victory to claim the RSFA U12 Cup.

The Year 8/9 decider between Wales and Wath was just as memorable, with the two sides locked at 2-2 after a first half in which Wath did well to keep pace with a free-flowing Wales attack.

The second half belonged to Wales as they turned up the pressure and took control to win 6-2. Star forward Phoebe Rinkcavage scored four times and her sharp movement, composure in front of goal and relentless workrate earned her a special mention and the admiration of spectators.

The triumph capped an unbeaten run for Wales and saw them crowned RSFA U14 champions .

The finals were delivered in partnership with Maltby Learning Trust.

A spokesman said: “The first ever girls-only Rotherham Cup Finals Day is a historic step forward for school sport in the borough.

“With thrilling matches, passionate support, and standout performances from players across the board, they set a high bar for the future and underlined the growing strength of girls' football in Rotherham.”

Year 7 (U12s) champions Wath

Year 8-9 (U14s) winners Wales

Wickersley on the ball against Wath in the Year 7 decider