Full player ratings and match stats from Plymouth Argyle 3 Rotherham United 2

The Advertiser’s David Beddows gives his verdict on the performances in the cruel late defeat at Home Park.

Seeing red again: Rotherham United's Daniel Ayala receives his marching orders in the defeat at Plymouth Argyle. Picture by JIM BRAILSFORD

​Millers (5-3-2)

Viktor Johansson: 7

No chance with any of the goals. Flying second-half save from the dangerous Morgan Whittaker and a late one from Bali Mumba his highlights. Booked.

Dexter Lembikasa: 7

One of the team’s bet ter performers. Untidy with the ball early on but saw plenty of it and unlucky with an early drive that was deflected over by an outstretched Plymouth leg. His centre to pick out Jordan Hugill should have resulted in a goal.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Quiet game by his standards. Walking a tightrope after a booking just past the half-hour mark. Pushed up from defence to midfield to accommodate second-half substitutions but got precious few sights of goal.

Daniel Ayala: 3

Owes his team-mates and his manager an apology after his second red card in as many games. Some mitigation regarding his two yellows against Swansea but none this time. First-half challenge on Finn Azaz was worth a booking and his blatant second-half handball was asking for trouble. Unprofessional from any pro, let alone a 33-year-old. Really should know better.

Lee Peltier: 6

Landed himself in the referee’s book in the kerfuffle that followed referee Gavin Ward’s decision to award Plymouth a penalty in first-half stoppage time. Was withdrawn moments later with an injury.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Nice and bright early on when he was afforded loads of time and space down the left flank. Plymouth weren’t quite so generous to him after that. Delivery let him down at times but he always showed for the ball and popped up with a good late block to keep the score at 2-2.

Jamie Lindsay: 7

Defensive midfielder was given the freedom of Devon to drill in the opener – his first goal of in more than a year after months of frustrating achilles trouble. Back-against-the-wall away display was tailor-made for the combative Scot. Deserved more.

Chris Tiehi: 5

Did nothing bad, did nothing eye-catching. Carries a goal threat but the team needed a little bit more from him attacking wise on the day.

Ollie Rathbone: 5

His commitment is unquestioned. Picked up little bits and pieces here and there but wasn’t involved enough. Would have liked to see him stay on his feet when he burst into the penalty area late on.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Like Rathbone, no questioning the striker’s willingness to put in a shift but had only a limited attacking impact. Should have at least worked the keeper from a free header in the first half.

Sam Nombe: 7

Apart from his role in Plymouth’s soft penalty in first-half stoppage time, another good game from the club’s £1 million man. Asked questions of defenders, ran hard, had an assist and venomous first-half strike nearly got him a goal.

The subs

Seb Revan (for Peltier 45): 6

Put his shoulder to the wheel to keep the ten-man Millers in the game in the second half.

Sean Morrison (for Hugill 58): 7

Nod-down gave Tom Eaves the chance to level it up at 2-2.

Tom Eaves (for Nombe 74): NA

Finally, finally. A Millers goal a decade after his last. A weight off the big man’s back.

Georgie Kelly (for Odoffin 88): NA

Had late opening snuffed out.