Millers boss Steve Evans: "In the circumstances, with such warnings issued, the only correct decision would have been to postpone the game at the earliest possible opportunity." Picture by Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United’s match at Blackpool was called off today as the Fylde coast was battered by Storm Darragh – but not soon enough to save Millers fans a wasted journey.

The decision was made at around 11am, by which time many travelling supporters had hit the road.

Manager Steve Evans apologised to fans, saying the decision should have been made yesterday, given the weather forecast.

And while some took the chance to have a windswept day at the seaside, others were frustrated.

"Ridiculous to call this off so late,” said Ed the Red, on X.

"It was obvious to man and beast that the west coast was in for a battering!”

Another wrote: “Should have been called off last night. It’s always the travelling supporters that suffer.”

In a statement, Rotherham United said: “Our counterparts at Blackpool, along with the match referee and safety officials, undertook an early inspection of the pitch and surrounding areas and had initially been hopeful of the game going ahead as planned.

“Following ongoing monitoring of the situation around Bloomfield Road, amidst the developing inclement weather, Blackpool’s SGSA have regrettably taken the decision to postpone today’s fixture in the interest of safety.

“We would like to apologise to supporters who may have already begun their journeys to Blackpool, which we were hopeful of preventing by staying in touch with colleagues at Bloomfield Road over the course of last night and this morning.”

Evans said the situation could have been avoided.

“I am really disappointed for our supporters,” he told the club’s website.

“We are very fortunate as players and staff that we are paid to do a job in this game but our supporters have to work their respective jobs to raise the funds to come and support their team.

“This decision, through no fault of Blackpool Football Club or our own, should, in our opinion, have been made yesterday, given the extreme weather warnings served across the UK.

“We felt that in the circumstances, with such warnings issued, the only correct decision would have been to postpone the game at the earliest possible opportunity.

“I’d like to apologise on behalf of the football club to our supporters and I hope that anyone who had begun their journey to Blackpool stays safe in these difficult weather conditions.”

Blackpool and Rotherham will now have to come up with an alternative date for the League One fixture, most likely to be midweek.

The Millers’ next game is on Tuesday (7pm) at home to Tranmere Rovers in the first knockout stage of the EFL Trophy.