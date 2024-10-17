Muglet Lane: ready for Friday night football

MALTBY Main FC are experimenting with a Friday night game at Muglet Lane to attract extra spectators in.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Miners will take on Club Thorne Colliery tomorrow (7.45pm) in a move away from their traditional 3pm Saturday slot.

"It is our first go at a Friday night in many years,” secretary Dave Watts said of the Northern Counties East League Division One fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be a good atmosphere and it will be a chance for people to come along who might not normally be able to make it on a Saturday.

"That includes Rotherham United supporters who want to watch two matches in two days and even any Wrexham people who are staying overnight before their match at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

"We want to thank Club Thorne Colliery for their co-operation in this matter.”

Maltby would like to move some future fixtures to Fridays, specifically on weekends with the Millers have a home fixture, and also have a Friday night date away to promotion rivals Dearne and District next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main’s biggest gate so far this season was 281 for their League Cup tie against Dearne in August.

"Friday football is a way to start your weekend early so it would be nice to see a few new faces,” added Dave.

Main sit fourth in the table after relegation last season and need to hit back from a 6-1 reverse away to Brigg Town last weekend.

Near neighbours Swallownest, meanwhile, are 16th ahead of an away game at Worsbrough Bridge on Saturday.

Swall pushed high-flying Wombwell Town close last weekend before losing 2-1. Alex Wonham pulled a goal back late on.

In the Premier Division, seventh-placed Parkgate go to Bottesford Town.