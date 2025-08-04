Four-goal Ben Thornton wobbles Gym Bar in Montagu Cup
They outmuscled Gym Bar 9-2 with Kallum Nix adding a couple and Matt Godley, Nathan Taylor and Louis Seddon also getting on the scoresheet.
The replies came from Harry Emptage and Michael Higgins.
FC Tickhill edged out Rotherham Sunday League top-flighters AFC Trades 1-0 with a strike from David Griffin while Gate Inn had two each from Nathan Walsh, Jordan Pilling and Josh Stead in their 6-0 defeat of Barnsley Town.
Auckley beat Club Dearne (Aston Hancock) 5-1 in the other tie played.
Edlington Top Club have been removed from the competition for fielding an ineligble player.
The Round of 16 is this Sunday. Ties and venues – Wombwell Main v Pocket (at Windmill Road), AFC Monkwood v Wickersley CC, Auckley v Westville (switched to West Melton Recreation Ground), FC Tickhill v Scawthorpe Athletic (Brookfield Park), Swinton Ring O’ Bells v Deer Park Tap (Wath Academy), Hickleton Harriers v Gate Inn (Hickleton Road), Brinsworth DC v FC Mailcoach (Phoenix S&S), Stannington Village v Ville (Millmoor).
