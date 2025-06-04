Football club says an emotional farewell to larger-than-life super fan ‘Shep’

THE extraordinary story of one man's devotion to his local football club can be told today.

Mick Shepherd (70) passed away on Sunday with a Dinnington Town FC League Cup winning medal around his neck.

Earlier that day he'd been visited by the non-league club's players and staff. The same people and his family will lay him to rest soon, and, at his request, sport football shirts.

There are many anecdotes about the "vocal" pensioner, who turned up at every DTFC match in his disability scooter.

Sad loss: Mick Shepherd, the larger-than-life Dinnington Town supporter

He was known for his banter – and that of his terrace pal Phil 'Pops' Simpson – by fans across the Central Midlands Alliance.

Chairman Rob Cully said Phoenix Park will now be "a lot quieter".

"Shep turned up at every match, including reserves and U21s. He'd sometimes have to take three buses to get to an away game.

"He was a Sheffield Wednesdayite, but always came to our matches.

Mick Shepherd and best pal Pops

"He and Pops loved having one or two pints – they were the terrible twos – and they would park their scooters in the most awkward places possible!

"At one away ground, beer was found in their rucksacks. They were going to get thrown out until our manager (Gary Eades) stepped in and took the beer away, so they could stay and watch the game.

"No one had any idea the 'orange juice' left in their rucksacks had vodka in it!"

Mr Culley didn't know what Shep's fascination was with DTFC.

Mick Shepherd and pals at Dinnington Town FC

"We don't always do well!" said the chairman. "But he's a part of our club's fabric, a huge character and a loyal fan."

Shep died from pneumonia.

The club has penned a poem entitled "That's the way to do it" – one of Shep's catchphrases.

"He wasn’t just a fan — he was part of the ground,

Mick Shepherd in the crowd at Dinnington Town

A familiar face, where love and pride abound.

On matchdays, he came, rain, wind or shine,

A scooter-bound soul with his heart on the line.

With Pops by his side and a twinkle in eye,

He’d watch every kick, every ball in the sky.

But when we hit the net, it wasn’t complete —

’Til Shep’s voice rang out from his usual seat.

“That’s the way to do it!” he’d shout without fail,

A catchphrase of joy, a Dinno-born tale.

And we’d smile — every time — just knowing he cared,

Because football was better with Mick Shepherd there.

Now the touchline feels quieter, the air not the same,

We’ve lost more than a voice — we’ve lost part of the game.

He gave us his time, his wit, his cheer,

And we’ll feel every second that he’s not here.

Seventy years, full of passion and grace,

You can’t replace someone who lit up the place.

And though he’s gone, that love doesn’t fade,

It’s etched in the memories we’ve all made.

So when the ball hits the back of the net once more,

We’ll hear him - faintly - just like before.

We’ll look to the heavens with a tear and a grin —

“That’s the way to do it!” — we’ll say it for him.

Rest In Peace, our dear friend, Shep.

You were one of a kind,

And we’ll miss you so very much."