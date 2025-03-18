First v second crunch clash for Dinnington Town
The unbeaten Central Midlands League leaders play the only team that can catch them, Doncaster City, at Phoenix Park (7.45pm).
A win would be an important step to winning the championship and potential promotion to the Northern Counties East League for Town. A defeat would give fresh hope to Donny, who trail them by four points with a game in hand.
Dinnington won the first meeting 3-2 in September. That remains Doncaster’s only league defeat.
Town beat AFC Bentley 4-1 last time out with goals from Brad Kerr (2), Ash Cooper and Cameron Evans.
The club’s aim is to move up to the NCEL to join near neighbours Swallownest, Maltby Main and Parkgate. Town last played at that level 11 years ago.
Admission tomorrow is £4 (£2 concessions).