Maltby Main in action earlier this season

Since joint managers Andy Dawson and Lee Whitehead returned to the club last month, the Miners have lost three out of their four games by a single goal.

That, combined with a couple of wins for closest rivals AFC Goole, has left Maltby four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​”There is no science to it. We’ve got to find a way of winning these close games,” said Dawson. “It’s the fine margins we need to improve on.”

A 63rd minute strike from Kieran Stares sentenced Maltby to a 1-0 defeat at Pickering Town on Saturday after Main looked to have turned the corner when beating Barton Town 3-0 the previous week.

Dawson said: “We thought that win might tied us over into the Pickering match but it was one of those horrible games where you are both in and around the same area in the league and it takes one little thing to swing it. It happened and they won 1-0. Pickering is a long way to go to lose.

“If we had won we would have been two points away from Pickering and one behind the two above and then one more win can take you fourth from bottom. It can be as close as that. Things can change week on week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maltby signed a winger, Oliver McQuillan, from Athersley Rec this week and he will be available for Saturday’s home game against Silsden (3pm).

Added Dawson: “We have a group of 20 or 21 who are all in and around competing for places. We had our monthly meeting this week and it was said that although the squad is so much stronger, it means nothing unless we win.

“Weather permitting, we have Silsden and then Thackley here on Tuesday They are third at the minute so that’s not going to be easy.

“We just have to try and win as many games as possible.”

In Division One, a goal from Ethan Fretwell earned struggling Swallownest a creditable 1-1 draw away to Louth Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swall go to Nostell MW on Saturday while Parkgate return from a free fortnight with a trip to Wombwell Town on Saturday and then a tasty one at home to the new leaders, AFC Wakefield, on Tuesday (7.45pm).