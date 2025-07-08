Familiar name to return to Rotherham Sunday League

Glory years: Joker players with the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup back in 2019

ONE of the most decorated names in Rotherham Sunday football is to return.

Joker FC – ten-times top-flight champions dating back to 1974 – are among the expanded line-up of clubs for the 2025/26 campaign.

The original Joker left the Rotherham Sunday League four years ago when it merged with Wickersley Youth CC and joined Sheffield’s Blades Super Draw League.

That side has now dropped Joker from its title and the name will live on back in Rotherham.

“It is great to see the Joker name in the league again,” said league secretary Mark Pilley.

“This is a new Joker side. A lot of their players have come from Ravenfield Cavaliers, who played in the Championship last year.

“This team will start in Division One and play their home games at Flash Lane at Bramley.”

Even though the league has many new teams, taking the total to nearly 70, there are still spaces for newcomers in the Championship, which is its second-top division.

Newly promoted Brecks Snooker have folded, as have Woodman Rotherham in Division Three.

Among the latest newcomers are Langold Old Boys and another team from Hope Valley Tap. The original one has gone to play as Deer Park Tap.

No team has been relegated from the Premier Division.

Last year’s bottom three were all given the option to go down but wanted to stay up.

Any teams interested in joining the Championship for 2025/26 season can contact Mark Pilley on 07483 220133.