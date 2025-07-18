Ex-Treeton Terriers youngster signs for Derby County

Sign here: Isaac Gordon pens his first professional contract with Derby County

A ROTHERHAM football club is celebrating the inspiring career development of one of its former juniors who has now signed with Championship team Derby County.

It is a first professional contract for Isaac Gordon, who used to play for Treeton Terriers U8s.

In 2014, the Terriers won the Indesit Mini Soccer Cup at Wembley, with Iassac's team-mates including Jacob Yearsley, Harley Battison, Soren Milner, Harris Lih, Kieran Hawley, Robbie Lewins and goalkeeper Bradley Bellamy.

"Wembley was an experience the boys, coaches and families will never forget," the club said at the time.

"We believe in giving kids opportunities and that result showed that a little club from Rotherham can cut it with the best of them from around the country. You don't get days much better than that."

Nine years later, and after a spell with the U8s and U10s sides at Sheffield United, the defender joined Derby as a first-year scholar.

He turned 18 years of age in January.

Last season his side finished fourth in the Premier League North with 14 wins and two draws from 24 games.

County says the South Yorkshire player was picked at wing-back 23 times in the league and has also had four outings for the U21s last season.

The U21s, managed by Danny Maye, will face some of the biggest clubs’ academies across the country this term, including Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Isaac is one of eight County Academy prospects to have signed on professional terms ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.