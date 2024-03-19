Joe Skarz in his Rotherham United playing days

The defender, who featured in the Millers’ back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship under Steve Evans, is part of the Miners’ new interim management team.

A UEFA ‘A’ Licensed coach, he will work alongside experienced squad member Joe Austin as Main look to get enough points from their final six matches to stay in the top flight of the Northern Counties East League.

Maltby are six points from safety after Saturday’s 8-0 reverse away to Garforth Town which led to joint managers Andy Dawson and Lee Whitehead resigning.

Joe Austin in action for Maltby Main

Skarz and Austin will be on duty against Albion Sports at Muglet Lane tonight (7.45pm KO).

Now aged 34 and still playing, Skarz will carry out his management duties alongside his work at Rotherham United’s Academy.

The move also has the blessing of his current team, Liversedge, who play in the Northern Premier League.

Joe said: “I love a challenge and this is a big one. The easy option would have been to say no but that’s not what I’m about as a person.

"The season starts now and we have six finals to play.”

Maltby said: “With Joe’s playing background and his undoubted love for the game, we are delighted he has chosen to join us in these difficult circumstances.