Entries reach a 75-year high for Mexborough Montagu Cup
A total of 33 teams have entered the Montagu Cup for the 2025/26 season, the best since 1950/51.
Spokesman Chris Brook said: "It is an incredible number when you consider that in 1999/2000 only nine teams took part.
"That was the last season of a ‘Saturday teams only’ rule.”
The highest ever number of entries was in 1934/35 when 58 teams played.
Since the Mont Cup’s 125th anniversary in 2021/22 (12 entries) there has been a steady increase in numbers.
There has also been a noticeable shift towards the Sunday League teams over the years – they make up 29 of this season's 33 teams. Last season’s beaten finalists, AFP, are involved again. They lost to Westville in the 2025 decider.
This season’s draw – Sunday July 27 - Preliminary Round: Gate Inn v Chapeltown RBL.
Sunday July 27 - First Round: Mailcoach v AFP Pewter Pot, Lord Reresby v Wombwell Main, Scawthorpe Athletic v Wombwell Town Reserves, Whiston FC v Deer Park Tap, Hickleton Harriers v Lord Nelson, Ville v Kinsley Boys, Butchers Arms v Westville, Thorpe Hesley Village v Swinton Ring o’ Bells.
Sunday August 3 - First Round: Monkwood v Clubhouse, Stannington Village v Groves Social, Brinsworth DC v Dog Daisy, Club Dearne v Auckley, FC Tickhill v Trades, Edlington Top Club v Pocket, The Gate Inn OR Chapeltown RBL v Barnsley Town, Wickersley CC v Gym Bar
All proceeds go to the Mexborough Montagu Comforts Fund, a charity that supports local hospital patients.
