EFL man to referee Rotherham Charity Cup tie

EFL assistant referee Danny Guest

THE first of the Rotherham Charity Cup quarter-finals this week will have an EFL official in the middle.

Danny Guest, assistant referee on the Football League, will take charge of the match between Groves Social and FC Mailcoach at Herringthorpe Stadium tomorrow at 7pm.

Charity Cup secretary Julie Carroll said: “We get such great support from the referees in Rotherham for our competition and it is a privilege when those operating on the EFL offer to give us the benefit of their experience from that level.”

Fellow EFL Assistant Referee Danny Jarvis, also from Rotherham, took charge of the big second round clash between Brinsworth DC and Westville, thus adding to previous appointments in the last couple of seasons of EFL officials at Charity Cup matches.

Messrs Guest and Jarvis were operating on opposite touchlines in the Wigan v Wycombe Carabao Cup match last week but, unfortunately, Danny Jarvis injured an ankle during the match and had to hand over the flag.

The Charity Cup will have further quarter-finals at Herringthorpe on October 16, 23 and 30 with the respective cup-ties being Brinsworth DC v Deer Park Tap; Wombwell Main v AFP Pewter Pot and Joker v Gym Bar, Mexborough.