Easter Monday is Mexborough Montagu Cup final day
Brinsworth DC take on Park View, from Swinton, and the decider has its familiar East Monday slot at the Mexborough Athletic ground on Hampden Road (11am kick-off).
Last year’s showpiece attracted a crowd of 1,800.
Brinsworth have reached the final the hard way, starting in the preliminary round with a 3-0 defeat of Thorpe Hesley Village. They were handed a bye by South Elmsall United Services in the last 16 but then bumped out Gorilla 2-0 in the quarter-finals and Rotherham Sunday League rivals AFP Pewter Pot 1-0 in the semis.
Park View, from the Mexborough Sunday League, got past Wombwell Main, Swinton Robin Hood and Joker Wickersley Youth CC en route to the final.
Brinsworth and Park View could yet meet in the final of the Rotherham Charity Cup, with Park already through and Brinsworth playing Queens United in the other semi on April 18.