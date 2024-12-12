Steve Evans on duty against Tranmere. Pic by Jim Brailsford

​THE future of Rotherham United’s three loan players is under discussion as the clocks ticks down to the January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks, young Nottingham Forest striker Esapa Osong and winger Joe Hungbo, from German side Nuremburg, are approaching the halfway mark of season-long loans.

Rotherham have an option to send them back in January.

Manager Steve Evans has spoken about bringing two or three players in and moving two or three out and the release of one or more of the loan trio would offer more wriggle room in the transfer market.

Celebrations after Jonson Clarke-Harris's opener in the Vertu Trophy win over Tranmere Rovers. Pic by Jim Brailsford

While Osong has been back at Forest receiving treatment for a groin injury that will keep him out until the new year, Wilks has shown he can be a threatening League One operator while Hungbo has made 15 appearances.

Assistant manager Paul Raynor told the Advertiser: "There are break clauses on Mallik, Joe and Esapa so we’ve got to talk to the parent clubs and see where we’re and whether they’re happy.

"You also have to consider what we want to do as well, so that works both ways.

"We’ll have chats in the next week. We’ve already had initial talks with Rob Scott (Director of Football Recruitment) and his guys and that will be ongoing for the next week to ten days and then we’ll see where we’re at.”

Rotherham go into Saturday’s game at home to Northampton Town just one place above the relegation zone.

Back-to-back wins against Lincoln in the league and then Tranmere in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday have been encouraging but the coaching staff want to be in a position to strengthen in one or two key areas in January in anticipation of making up lost ground.

"As you can imagine, we’re already scouring and having a look and seeing what’s out there. That’s an ongoing process from August,” said Raynor.

"You’re always looking and thinking who might and might not be available, and people could be doing that with our squad as well.

"Obviously it intensifies when you get a little bit closer to January.”