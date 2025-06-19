Death of Rotherham football referee Steve Blincow

Steve Blincow: supported new referees

POPULAR local football referee Steve Blincow has sadly passed away, aged 74.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve served for many seasons on the Rotherham Sunday League and Rotherham Association League as well as the Northern Counties East League.

Proud of his Scottish heritage, he was affectionately known as "Celtic" by the refereeing fraternity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve was also the refereeing training officer for Rotherham Referees Association for many years, helping new recruits find their feet and getting them through the exam.

Rotherham RA chairman Mick Bell " Steve's contribution has been excellent. He guided a lot of recruits through their course and offered incredible advice which they will be always thankful for.”

A strong runner, Steve did a John O’Groats to Land’s End run in 1995 as part of the South Yorkshire District Police team.

He became chairman of Millmoor Juniors FC in 2003 and held that post for 14 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His regular occupation was as a lecturer in engineering at Sheffield College, a job he did for three decades.

Steve's funeral is at Rotherham Crematorium on Thursday, July 10th (1.15pm), with extra time at the Mill Dam pub in his adoptive Greasbrough.